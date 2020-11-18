Dolly Parton adds pandemic hero to list of accomplishments

By
Associated Press
-
0
Dolly Parton is an American singer-songwriter actress author businesswoman and humanitarian known primarily for her work in country music. (Photo: Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)

BOSTON (AP) — Dolly Parton is being celebrated in song with a rewritten version of her own “Jolene” for her contribution to an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Northeastern University associate English professor Ryan Cordell posted a video on Twitter of himself performing a tweaked version of Parton’s signature song. It’s renamed “Vaccine” and has drawn tens of thousands of views. The lyrics were written by linguist and author Gretchen McCulloch.

- Advertisement -


She posted them online and invited people to record them.

Parton’s $1 million gift to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University helped researchers develop Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, announced this week.