Dreams come true as Cape Fear student-athletes sign letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a day that over 40 student-athletes from the Cape Fear will never forget as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Below is the list of athletes that signed on Wednesday.
Laney High School
Tanner Willis- Lacrosse- Wingate University
Grace Holcomb- Golf- UNC-Greensboro
Maddie Gnolfo- Soccer- Belmont Abbey
Avery Woodcock- Lacrosse- Barton College
Hannah Smith- Lacrosse- Marymount University
Julia Jacobi- Lacrosse- Flagler College
Hoggard High School
Zachary Knott- Cross Country- Belmont Abbey
Brennen Pierce- Cross Country- Lees-McRae College
Andrew Thompson- Cross Country- Western Colorado University
Andrew Whitehead- Cross Country- Catawba College
Summer Beesley- Soccer- George Washington University
Ainsley Norr- Soccer- UNC-Wilmington
Molly Phelps- Soccer- Belmont Abbey
Sophia Southerland- Appalachian State
Jason Bunn- Diving- West Virginia University
Skyler Walker- Softball- NC Wesleyan College
Deja Tucci- Lacrosse- High Point University
Maguire Craddock- Baseball- U.S. Air Force Academy
Kayden Crawford- Baseball- Southwestern Illinois
Jason Culley- Baseball- Southeastern Community College
Tamsie Black- Volleyball- University of Louisiana-Monroe
Olivia Britt- Volleyball- UNC-Pembroke
Ayla Johnson- Volleyball- Georgia State University
Martin-Maine Wrangell- Volleyball- Meredith College
Wilo Meinheit- University of Southern Mississippi
Ashley High School
Bailey Teter- Volleyball- Belmont Abbey
Jasmin Goei- Volleyball- College of Charleston
Carson Grace Toomer- Volleyball- Lafayette
Malia Graff- Volleyball- University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Maleah Bainer- Soccer- Kennesaw State
Lindley Schutte- Soccer- Cape Fear Community College
McKenna Gardner- Soccer- UNC-Wilmington
Paxton Chitty- Cross Country- East Carolina
Vanessa Evers- Cross Country- Pheiffer University
Alexa Burghardt- Lacrosse- Lenior Rhyne
Andrew Tyndall- Baseball- UNC-Charlotte
Patrick Furbay- Swimming- UNC-Wilmington
Logan Butner- Swimming- Gardner Webb
Saniya Rivers- Basketball- South Carolina University
North Brunswick High School
Kaylee Wiltshire- Soccer- Lees McRae Unversity
Daysha Chaney- Soccer- UNC-Asheville
Peyton Godbey- Soccer- East Carolina
Lara Kurt- Bowling- Savannah College of Art & Design
Megmarie Wolfe- Cross Country- Trinity Christian College