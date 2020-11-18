Dreams come true as Cape Fear student-athletes sign letters of intent

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a day that over 40 student-athletes from the Cape Fear will never forget as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Below is the list of athletes that signed on Wednesday.

Laney High School

Tanner Willis- Lacrosse- Wingate University

Grace Holcomb- Golf- UNC-Greensboro

Maddie Gnolfo- Soccer- Belmont Abbey

Avery Woodcock- Lacrosse- Barton College

Hannah Smith- Lacrosse- Marymount University

Julia Jacobi- Lacrosse- Flagler College

Hoggard High School

Zachary Knott- Cross Country- Belmont Abbey

Brennen Pierce- Cross Country- Lees-McRae College

Andrew Thompson- Cross Country- Western Colorado University

Andrew Whitehead- Cross Country- Catawba College

Summer Beesley- Soccer- George Washington University

Ainsley Norr- Soccer- UNC-Wilmington

Molly Phelps- Soccer- Belmont Abbey

Sophia Southerland- Appalachian State

Jason Bunn- Diving- West Virginia University

Skyler Walker- Softball- NC Wesleyan College

Deja Tucci- Lacrosse- High Point University

Maguire Craddock- Baseball- U.S. Air Force Academy

Kayden Crawford- Baseball- Southwestern Illinois

Jason Culley- Baseball- Southeastern Community College

Tamsie Black- Volleyball- University of Louisiana-Monroe

Olivia Britt- Volleyball- UNC-Pembroke

Ayla Johnson- Volleyball- Georgia State University

Martin-Maine Wrangell- Volleyball- Meredith College

Wilo Meinheit- University of Southern Mississippi

Ashley High School

Bailey Teter- Volleyball- Belmont Abbey

Jasmin Goei- Volleyball- College of Charleston

Carson Grace Toomer- Volleyball- Lafayette

Malia Graff- Volleyball- University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

Maleah Bainer- Soccer- Kennesaw State

Lindley Schutte- Soccer- Cape Fear Community College

McKenna Gardner- Soccer- UNC-Wilmington

Paxton Chitty- Cross Country- East Carolina

Vanessa Evers- Cross Country- Pheiffer University

Alexa Burghardt- Lacrosse- Lenior Rhyne

Andrew Tyndall- Baseball- UNC-Charlotte

Patrick Furbay- Swimming- UNC-Wilmington

Logan Butner- Swimming- Gardner Webb

Saniya Rivers- Basketball- South Carolina University

North Brunswick High School

Kaylee Wiltshire- Soccer- Lees McRae Unversity

Daysha Chaney- Soccer- UNC-Asheville

Peyton Godbey- Soccer- East Carolina

Lara Kurt- Bowling- Savannah College of Art & Design

Megmarie Wolfe- Cross Country- Trinity Christian College