Harrelson Center gets $1.8M loan to double its capacity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar site in downtown Wilmington is getting a long-awaited facelift. The Harrelson Center is now close to completion and it just got a major infusion of cash.
It was previously the New Hanover County Detention Center.
It is being transformed into a hub for non-profits in the area and was in dire need of expansion.
The center just got a $1.8-million loan from South State Bank to double its capacity.
The annex will also be home to an affordable event space for non-profits to use.
Executive Director Meade Van Pelt says seeing the building transform has been rewarding.
“Originally this was a place of no freedoms, no opportunities, and then to be completely transformed into a place where there are opportunity and empowerment,” Van Pelt said. “It’s life-changing for many people.”
The project will likely be completed early next year.