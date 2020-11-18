Harrelson Center gets $1.8M loan to double its capacity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A familiar site in downtown Wilmington is getting a long-awaited facelift. The Harrelson Center is now close to completion and it just got a major infusion of cash.

It was previously the New Hanover County Detention Center.

It is being transformed into a hub for non-profits in the area and was in dire need of expansion.

The center just got a $1.8-million loan from South State Bank to double its capacity.

The annex will also be home to an affordable event space for non-profits to use.

Executive Director Meade Van Pelt says seeing the building transform has been rewarding.

“Originally this was a place of no freedoms, no opportunities, and then to be completely transformed into a place where there are opportunity and empowerment,” Van Pelt said. “It’s life-changing for many people.”

The project will likely be completed early next year.