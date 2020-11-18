Missing 9-year-old boy found after spending two nights lost in the woods

ASHLAND CITY, TN (CNN) — Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in a makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.
A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed near his home in Ashland City Tuesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry, but otherwise fine.
Jordan went missing Sunday, leading to an Amber Alert.
The team says he created shelter using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree. That’s where he was found.
Jordan is now receiving a medical evaluation.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.