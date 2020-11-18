Missing 9-year-old boy found after spending two nights lost in the woods

ASHLAND CITY, TN (CNN) — Rescuers have discovered a Tennessee boy in a makeshift shelter two days after he went missing.

A rescue team found 9-year-old Jordan Gorman in a creek bed near his home in Ashland City Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he was a little cold and hungry, but otherwise fine.

Jordan went missing Sunday, leading to an Amber Alert.

The team says he created shelter using a tarp he found near the creek and hung to a tree. That’s where he was found.

Jordan is now receiving a medical evaluation.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating the circumstances around his disappearance.