New Year’s Day Dolphin Dip in Surf City canceled due to pandemic

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Another big tradition in the Cape Fear is cancelled because of the pandemic, but not entirely.

The annual Dolphin Dip in Surf City is cancelled for 2021.

- Advertisement -

If jumping into cold water on New Year’s Day is your thing, you can still do it. You just cannot do it in a large group.

Organizers posted on Facebook saying, “‘Share the Table’ knows we are all desperate to wash away 2020… But we are cancelling the dolphin dip for 2021.”

Organizers are encouraging you to do a socially distanced dip and send in your photos! Don’t forget to tag #dolphindip in your pics.

The event normally benefits Share the Table, a local food pantry in Pender County. You can still donate through their website.