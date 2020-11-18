No fans allowed inside Trask Coliseum to start UNCW basketball games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW men’s and women’s basketball teams will start the 2020-21 season in about a week with no fans at Trask Coliseum during November and December.

Campus officials have approved a request for a 25-person home pass list for the first two months of the season.

- Advertisement -

“We are faced with an opponent that knows no rules or timelines,” Athletics Director Jimmy Bass said. “As we have done over the last nine months, our decisions will be based on local and state guidelines. And, as always, our decisions will be made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront.”

Attendance for the Colonial Athletic Association campaign will likely be determined by parameters established later by state officials.