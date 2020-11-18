RHA opens new mental health facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for a new mental health facility Wednesday.

RHA Health Services opened a new Behavioral Health building on South 16th Street. RHA has helped those with developmental disabilities and mental health issues for more than 14 years.

The grand opening means RHA will be able to serve more people locally…and according to the Regional Operations Director Charles Hill, make mental health treatment more affordable and attainable.

‘It’s really a new chapter in terms of providing a new upgraded facility that really has the feel of a private doctor’s office as opposed to an institutional feel.”

RHA is accepting patients now, with same day access hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8-11 a.m.