SC reports 1st flu death as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in South Carolina, health officials have reported the first death from the flu in the state.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday only identified the death as a person in the Pee Dee region.

Health officials say the flu death underscores the need for everyone to get a flu shot to prevent hospitals from dealing with a possible crush of both COVID-19 cases and flu cases this winter as well as the personal disaster of someone having both diseases at the same time.

South Carolina reported 141 flu deaths last flu season. The state has reported more than 3,900 COVID-19 deaths.