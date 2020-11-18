Small, but mighty: 4-year-old Wilmington girl fights back against liver cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A little girl from the Cape Fear has spent the past several months fighting cancer.

Her name is Ansley Honeycutt and like many little girls, she loves her baby doll named “Striped Blueberry” and making new friends.

At four years old she’s had to overcome far more than most after being diagnosed with rare liver cancer.

She’s undergoing treatment right now in Chapel Hill. While she’s feeling a little nauseous, she is happy this could almost be finished.

Ansley grew up in the Wilmington area and Amanda Norris, one of her preschool teachers, says everyone fell in love with her.

“She’s beautiful,” Norris said. “She is beautiful. She is spunky. She’s fun, she has lots of energy. Just happy, and seeing how she has dealt, she has been more than most children.”

Since July 8, she and her family have gone back and forth between Chapel Hill and Wilmington for treatment after their daughter was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma, liver cancer.

One surgery and six rounds of chemo later, her aunt Tina says Ansley is more than strong.

“Strong is an understatement, actually,” Lassiter Skinner said. “If there was a word that would describe her, even a greater strength, we call her Wonder Woman because she’s just got an incredible amount of strength.”

When she was diagnosed, the Cape Fear community rallied around the Honeycutts, sending their prayers and offering donations for her medical treatment.

Since then, loved ones, neighbors, and even complete strangers have raised more than $65,000 for Ansley’s treatments and childhood cancer research.

“Cause we don’t know hardly any of the people,” Ansley’s dad Calvin Honeycutt said. “The first couple of weeks, yes. But then it was friends of friends and you know, just people from California, people overseas giving. You know it was just a very neat experience.”

It’s been a rough fight, but her family says she has smiled through it all and is excited to go home Thursday after one final round of chemo.

Ansley’s family says they’re grateful to the community for their generosity and hopes everyone will continue to support the fight against childhood cancer.

If you’d donate to Ansley, visit here.