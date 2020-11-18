The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

(AP) — The NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday.

Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now.

Instead, the draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic. That also prevented college players from making a final impression during March Madness and limited the way teams could evaluate players.

Perhaps that’s why there is no consensus No. 1 pick this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have top pick, followed by Golden State and Charlotte.

Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks, usually done in New York, from ESPN headquarters.