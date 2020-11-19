Ashley volleyball starts season with win over rival Hoggard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school volleyball season kicked off on Thursday night for both Hoggard and Ashley High School. It was a rematch of last years Mideastern Conference championship game.

The Screamin’ Eagles overcame a 1-0 set deficit to beat the Vikings in five sets. It was a big night for Ashley sophomore Annalyse Askew she finished with 15 kills to lead the Eagles, while Martin-Maine Wrangell finished with 17 in the loss for Hoggard.

- Advertisement -

Hoggard will stay on the road next Monday when they take on West Brunswick. Ashley will head across the bridge to take on North Brunswick with both games scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.