Canned food drive in Wilmington to feed shelter and rescue pets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington pet supply store is hoping to make the holidays a little less “ruff” for some shelter and rescue animals.

Pet Supermarket has launched its 4th annual “Thanks for Giving” pet food drive, now through Nov. 30.

Local store manager Lyssa Logan recently talked to Good Morning Carolina anchor Donna Gregory about the program.

She says customers can stop in the store and donate pre-purchased cans of cat and dog food. Those cans will be donated to local animal shelters and rescues that partner with Pet Supermarket. Nationally, the chain hopes to collect more than 125,000 cans of food to help feed thousands of shelter pets around the country.

In Wilmington, Pet Supermarket is located at 3908 Oleander Drive.