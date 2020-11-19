Carolina Beach hires new police chief

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the current police chief is set to retire at the end of the month, the Town of Carolina Beach has hired the man who will take his place.

Back in late August, Chris Spivey announced his retirement after more than 20 years with the department.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, the town says retired State Highway Patrol Officer Vic Ward has been hired as next Police Chief of Carolina Beach, and will begin his new position on December 1.

Vic will assume responsibility for the public safety of the town, overseeing 32 police officers and administrative staff, according to the town.

The town released the following information about Ward:

Having spent almost 30 years employed with the NC State Highway Patrol (SHP), Vic has experience working as a Trooper, K9 handler, district supervisor, and served as the SHP’s liaison to the state intelligence center and member of the Homeland Security Task Force. His skills and past duties also include serving as the Commander of the SHP Internal Affairs Unit. Vic retired from the SHP as Deputy Commander (Lieutenant Colonel) where he supervised field operations, executive protection units, and professional standards.

A native North Carolinian, Vic is married and has two adult children. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from UNC Wilmington and a master’s degree in Justice Administration at Methodist University. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Southern Police Institute.

After accepting the police chief position, Vic stated “I am very honored to have been selected as Police Chief of Carolina Beach. I look forward to working with the men and women of the department, town leadership, the community, and all of our public safety partners.”