WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for skateboarders! The City of Wilmington has extended the hours at Greenfield Grind Skatepark.

The city recently started a pilot program to offer evening hours on Wednesday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The skate park is currently open from sunrise to sunset. However, with the use of existing lighting at the park, the city says skateboarders will be offered more time to use the park after sunset.