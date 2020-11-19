City of Wilmington holds first of two live chat sessions on rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Wilmington, Thursday night was the first of two sessions for the public to ask questions about current plans for the rail realignment project.

The goal of the project is to replace the route between the Navassa yard and the Port of Wilmington by creating a shorter route that no longer runs through some of Wilmington’s busiest streets.

There is a virtual open house online now where you can view current plans and submit feedback until December 15.

The next and final chance to live chat any questions or concerns about the project will be December 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.