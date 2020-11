SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews have put out a structure fire that threatened a house in Ocean Isle Beach.

The fire started in the kitchen of 1990 Inland Drive. The Sunset Beach Fire Department said that the fire was extinguished quickly by first arriving crews.

“Thanks to our neighbors for the assist Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department. Calabash Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Grissettown FD,” the Sunset Beach Fire Department posted on Facebook.