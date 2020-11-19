Hoot, hoot, hoot! Owl in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed.

Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken, says it’s an adult male Saw-whet owl.

Kalish says the plan is to release it back to the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75-foot Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state.