McDonald’s catches fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Multiple fire crews have put out a fire at the McDonald’s at 4992 Long Beach Road SE in Southport. A call about the fire came in around 6:30 Thursday morning, according to an assistant fire chief with the Southport Fire Department. Both the Oak Island and Sunny Point fire departments helped to put out the fire. - Advertisement -

An AC/heating unit on the roof caught on fire and pushed smoke into the building through the air ducts. The fire damage was contained to the unit on the roof.

No injuries have been reported, and the McDonald’s should reopen today.

There may be some traffic delays due to the fire response, as the McDonald’s is located near an intersection leading in and out of town and a connector onto Oak Island.