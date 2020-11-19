North Carolina hospital group says racism is a public health crisis

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A group that represents North Carolina’s 130 hospitals has joined a growing number of organizations and governments that have declared racism to be a public health crisis.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the North Carolina Healthcare Association has pledged to work harder to provide equitable care to everyone.

The association said that challenges to achieving that goal are barriers to employment and education that people face because of their race.

The group also referred to the coronavirus pandemic and long-term health disparities that “impact people of color and other marginalized groups.”