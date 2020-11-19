North Carolina reports 4,296 new COVID-19 cases, state’s highest one-day increase

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 4,296 new cases reported.

The record-high day follows several days of increasing trends in new cases, the percent of tests that are positive, and hospitalizations.

“I am very concerned. We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “We can do that if each North Carolinian wears a face mask over their mouth and nose anytime they are with people they do not live with; waits six feet apart and avoids crowds; and washes their hands often. We have reasons for hope. With promising news on vaccines, this pandemic will end. Until then, North Carolinians need to do what we’ve done throughout this pandemic – take care of one another.”

As of Thursday morning, 1,538 people were hospitalized with the virus. 198 people were admitted with confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

The percentage of positive tests was at 7.9 percent.