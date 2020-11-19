Server fired for video of maskless Nebraska governor at bar

A lot of people are talking about a video that shows Gov. Pete Ricketts inside of a bar, talking to a group of people without a mask on.

The woman who took and posted that video is now out of a job because of it.

The video was actually taken on election night at the DJ’s Dugout in Bellevue. The woman who posted it says she doesn’t understand why she was fired.

“I guess the big takeaway is you never know what can happen so just be careful what you post,” says Karina Montanez.

Montanez was an employee at the DJ’s Dugout in Bellevue for over 2 1/2 years.

She posted the video on election night and at first, it didn’t get that much attention.

Montanez says, “A couple of my followers, just a couple of, you know, people I know in person liked it and that was about it.”

