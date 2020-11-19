Wake County man recovering after 4 months in the hospital with COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — When Martin Taylor first started showing COVID-19 symptoms in early July, his family thought he would quickly overcome the illness – but that wasn’t the case.

The Wake County resident was healthy and wore a mask but soon after testing positive for the virus he quickly experienced shortness of breath and could barely walk.

- Advertisement -

“It got to the point where he was on a lot of sedation medication then at the point, he was getting worse and worse by the day,” his wife Eugenia Taylor remembered.

Eugenia said Martin received oxygen, remdesivir, and plasma, but his condition continued to decline. One of his doctors at Duke Health, Dr. Craig Rackley said Martin had bleeding, infections and almost required a lung transplant.

“I got a phone call late that night and the doctor called me late that night and told me, ‘Your husband, you know he’s not going to make it through the night if we don’t put him on ECMO, ECMO life support,” Eugenia Taylor said. “I told them, you all do what you have to do to save my husband.”

Read more here.