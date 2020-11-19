What Did We Miss? Poo turned into electricity at Australian power plant

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

The citizens of Asbestos, Quebec voted to change the town’s name.

An Australian power plant uses human waste to generate energy.

A hyper-realistic robot dolphin could replace real ones in captivity.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY News at 7. Catch up on previous episodes here.