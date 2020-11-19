WPD seeks third suspect in fatal shooting of a teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a third suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager on Carolina Beach Road back in July.

Shaquan Palmer is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury.

Palmer and two other men, Trequan Crews and Deandre Nixon, are accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old and injuring another person on July 9.