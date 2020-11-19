WPD seeks third suspect in fatal shooting of a teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a third suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager on Carolina Beach Road back in July.
Shaquan Palmer is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury.
Palmer and two other men, Trequan Crews and Deandre Nixon, are accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old and injuring another person on July 9.
Wilmington police say the trio was traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road that day when they pulled beside the victims’ vehicle at the Matteo Drive intersection.
They allegedly opened fire on the victims’ car which took off and eventually ran off the road, coming to a stop about a mile away at the entrance to the Meridian at Fairfield Park.
If you see Palmer or know of his whereabouts, call the WPD at (910) 343-3609 or contact 911 immediately. Otherwise, use the new “Wilmington NC PD” app to text an anonymous tip.