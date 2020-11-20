Bladen County Board of Ed names interim superintendent

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools named an interim superintendent at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Bladen County Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. Dr. Taylor has accepted a position at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as a Deputy State Superintendent.

The Board approved Dr. Jason Atkinson as the Bladen County Schools Interim Superintendent effective no earlier than December 31, 2020, and no later than January 15, 2021. Dr. Atkinson is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction of Bladen County Schools.

Atkinson obtained his Bachelor of Music in Music Education from UNC-Pembroke, a Master of Arts in Education in Instructional Technology from East Carolina University, a Master of Arts in Music Education from UNC-Pembroke, an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Liberty University, and a Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University. He is currently enrolled in a doctoral program in school administration and supervision at Liberty University.