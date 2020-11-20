Cape Fear Volunteer Center looking for holiday help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people to volunteer in person, but across the Cape Fear more and more organizations are now looking for volunteers to help those in need.

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center is accepting volunteers for it’s Big Buddy Angel Tree and Holiday Meal program. The center has also created an opportunity for people to volunteer virtually this year.

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center or want to volunteer yourself you can visit their website for more information.