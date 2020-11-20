NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen to give COVID-19 briefing

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and chefs Cheetie Kumar and Jason Smith, whose restaurants participate in Count on Me NC, will be part of a COVID-19 update Friday at 2 p.m.

Count On Me NC is a public health initiative that tries to empower customers and businesses to enact safety measures for COVID-19.

Kumar is with Garland in Raleigh and Smith works with Cantina 18 and Harvest 18 in Raleigh and Durham.

Watch the update here.