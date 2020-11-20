Deputy shot during domestic call; suspect barricaded in home

LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) — A deputy was shot in the neck while responding to a domestic call.

A news release says Lenoir County Deputy Steven Key was shot Thursday night outside a home in La Grange.

The statement says the shooter was standing in the yard of the home with his back facing the road when Key arrived. The shooter then turned around and fired on the deputy, striking him in the neck.

Key called for backup and was later hospitalized and released.

The sheriff’s office says the shooter has barricaded himself in the home early Friday and is still inside.