Fall food drive stock shelves to help students in need at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 5th Annual Alderman Fall Food Drive raked in even more food than years past.



Friday was the last day of the drive at UNCW and students helped fill the shelves for Hawk’s Harvest.

Hawk’s Harvest is in inside the UNCW Catholic Campus Ministry and open to all students.

Every year, students, staff, and faculty donate non-perishable food items to the food drive, which go to other students on campus in need.

Students from several campus organizations helped unload dozens of bags of food Friday afternoon.

Sister Rosemary McNamara says she’s been helping feed students for more than a dozen years, but there has been a huge need this year because of the pandemic.

“There are students who have underlying health conditions who aren’t able to work the regular service jobs they would have, so they’re coming to receive food,” McNamara said. “We have students who, because of their academic studies, can’t have an outside job, and the circumstances of families have changed.”

Due to COVID-19, she says she’s had to limit of the group meal she organizes so the donations are going a long way this year.

She says they’re open Thursday afternoon for walk-ins or by appointment.