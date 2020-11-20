Memorial service to be held Saturday for Wrightsville Beach lifeguard

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Jeremy Owens, a well-known lifeguard in Wrightsville Beach, died earlier this week. The community is asked to come together Saturday to celebrate his life.

A ceremony will be held in memory of the late ocean rescue captain at 2 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park, located at 321 Causeway Drive.

The town says law enforcement will be on the scene directing traffic.

A private procession will precede the ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Wrightsville Beach Park at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The public is asked to arrive and be parked no later than 1:30 p.m.

“We do encourage everyone to wear a mask and to social distance at the ceremony,” the town wrote in a release.

The ceremony will be streamed live via Facebook through the Town of Wrightsville Beach and the Wrightsville Beach Police Department pages.