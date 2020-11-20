NC elementary school sells 25,000 rolls of toilet paper for fundraiser

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer are flying off the shelves again — but one local school is taking a unique approach to helping families stock up.
The Hildebran Elementary School Parent Teacher Association partnered with a local company to sell rolls of toilet paper as a fundraiser. The school has sold 1,080 boxes filled with 24 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper for $10 each.
If families bought three of the cases, they got a fourth one free.
“Definitely a unique experience for me. I have never sold toilet paper before like this. But it beats the devil out of the catalog sales,” Principal Randy Sain said.