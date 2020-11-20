NHCS announces holiday meal service changes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools will not provide meal service next Wednesday through Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
NHCS says child nutrition will provide an extra breakfast for all curbside school locations and bus stop meal locations on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Regular meal service will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
Parents or guardians of students who attend a non-CEP school can submit a Free & Reduced Meal Application if assistance is needed.
While the Summer Food Service Program is currently providing free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger, the Free & Reduced Meal Program offers several other benefits including:
Qualify students for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Impact the allotments of funds for certain programs and public school units
Waive the cost of ACT, SAT, AP and other tests
Provides discounts for college application process
Support funding or discounts for Internet access
Inform the agency for academic performance measures