NHSO: 13 year old arrested for robbing delivery driver with screwdriver, another teen wanted

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 13 year old has been arrested for robbing a New Hanover County delivery driver with a screwdriver earlier this week, according to deputies. Another teen is still wanted in connection to the crime as well.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old boy was charged in the armed robbery of the Chop Stix Chinese Restaurant delivery worker that happened on Tuesday afternoon on Lockwood Drive.

A juvenile petition order has been taken out for a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, and deputies are actively looking for him.

Authorities say the two teens demanded cash and pulled out a screwdriver, attempting to stab the delivery driver with it. They then reportedly ran into the woods near the apartments.

If you have any information, contact the NHSO (910) 798-162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/