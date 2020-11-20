Several people reportedly ill after eating sushi sold at 2 NC Harris Teeters

The Cabarrus Health Alliance said Friday that it’s aware of at least 10 people who are sick after eating sushi from the third-party AFC Sushi kiosk located inside Harris Teeter stores on George W. Liles Parkway and Concord Parkway North between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. Many are experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps.

Using loyalty card transaction data, Harris Teeter has identified and notified 429 households that purchased sushi products at the locations during the timeframe.