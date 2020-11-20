Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

ROCKINGHAM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a woman jumped from the trunk of a speeding car to escape her captors, and deputies have arrested two people in the case.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responded Thursday to a motel in Madison in response to reports of an assault and kidnapping.

Investigators say three people entered the victim’s room, assaulted her and put her in the trunk of their car.

The sheriff’s office says the car traveled 200 yards before she jumped out of the trunk. A third suspect remains at large.