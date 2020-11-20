Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Roland-Grise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Roland-Grise Middle School.

School officials sent a letter sent to parents on Thursday, Nov. 19, informing them of the news. Officials said the student was last in the building on Monday, Nov. 9.

Officials say that contract tracing has been done to identify which staff and students had contact without a mask, within six feet, or for more than fifteen minutes, and those individuals have been contacted.

School officials said that they have been in contact with state’s health department and are continuing to advise consistency in the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet away from others, and Wash hands often.