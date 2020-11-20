The Black 14 and Church of Latter Day Saints move mountains…of food

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two groups are working together to provide food for the needy in the Cape Fear.

The Black 14 and the Church of Latter Day Saints were at odds when black men weren’t allowed to serve as Mormon priests.

Now, the two groups are together at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Wilmington, and they’re helping food insecure families.

Mel Hamilton, a member of the Black 14, says they’re celebrating Thanksgiving in its truest form, coming together to feed Covid stricken communities and to give thanks:

“Truly, truly this is the meaning of Thanksgiving in itself. This is the definition of Thanksgiving. Providing help when help is needed.”

They’ve donated 43,000 pounds of food in North Carolina, and about 180 tons to food banks across the United States.