NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — After a group of citizens in Navassa voiced their concerns to the town about possibly losing the police chief, council has decided against firing Preston Howell.

Mayor Eulis Willis told WWAY that the council voted 3-2 to keep the police chief Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

There had been a recommendation from the town administrator to terminate him.

Town leaders are also considering a proposal to partner with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and eliminate their police department.