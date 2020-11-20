Whiteville Rotary to hold Cow Patty Bingo fundraiser

WHITEVILLE (PRESS RELEASE) — The Rotary Club of Whiteville is planning an unusual event to raise money for its Good Works Fund that benefits local charities and community projects.

The club is selling tickets for Cow Patty Bingo, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 at

Maze Craze at Galloway Farm at Hallsboro. Attendees do not need to be present to win. Squares can be purchased online at www.cowpatty.bingo for $10 each.

- Advertisement -

If the cow selects your square, you win 20.20% of the total take. The prize had reached

$335 by Nov. 5. Complete rules are available on the event website.

Proceeds from the Good Works Fund will benefit projects including the Downtown

Whiteville Butterfly Mural Trail, Whiteville High School Rotary Scholarship, Southeastern

Community College Rotary Scholarship, the Rotary Cottage at Boys and Girls Homes of

North Carolina and dictionaries for every 3rd grader in Columbus County.