Wilmington distillery receives international spirit awards

WILMINGTON, NC, (WWAY) — A Wilmington distillery has received international recognition for their rum, gun, and vodka.

The End of Days Distillery’s Port of Entry series Rum and Gin both received Double Gold medals at the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition. The Distillery’s Port of Entry Vodka was named NC Vodka of the year at the New York International Spirits Competition and previously won a Gold medal at the Denver International Spirits Competition.

The New York International Spirits Competition is the only competition in the world where all the judges are real trade buyers who are judging the spirit by its category and by its actual price. The 11th annual NYISC took place virtually in New York City. More than 1200 spirits from 60+ different categories and 30+ countries were submitted and judged by trade buyer judges remotely.

“Winning these awards is such an honor and it speaks to the quality of the products we offer,” EOD founder Shane Faulker said. “We are humbled by the industry expert recognition, but the feedback we receive from our local customers, friends, and family is it what continually drives us to create premium hand-crafted products.”

The distillery is currently aging whiskey and has plans to add additional products soon.

The Lounge at End of Days distillery located at 1815 Castle Street is open to the public Wed-Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. with social distancing and masks required.