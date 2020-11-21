Florida man saves puppy from alligator

FORT MYERS, FL (WINK) — A man risked his life to save that of his beloved puppy’s from the grip of an alligator, and it was all recorded by nearby surveillance cameras. Thankfully, both man and canine are OK.

The dramatic encounter in an Estero neighborhood was caught on record thanks to a partnership between the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fSTOP Foundation.

Richard Wilbanks says his instincts and adrenaline kicked in when a gator snatched his dog, Gunner, recently and dragged him into a pond. He immediately jumped into the water to save his pet.

