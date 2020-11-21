New exhibit opens at Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum opened its newest version of its “Illumination” exhibit Friday, Nov. 20.

A spokesperson says that this year’s “Illumination” exhibit, the sixth in its history, features its largest installation that can be enjoyed inside the museum from the reception hall and outside the museum from the window in the reception hall, so that anyone who doesn’t want to enter the museum because of the pandemic can see the lanterns from outside.

- Advertisement -

Over 45 artists submitted work from across the United States and Canada.

The exhibition will be on view through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The culmination of the exhibition will be the Floating Lantern ceremony, which will be held virtually on Jan. 10 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and will be live streamed for safe viewing.