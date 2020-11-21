Peak season soil testing fees begin Dec. 1

RALEIGH (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services Lab announced yesterday that its peak season for soil testing will run from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2021.

Samples must be delivered by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, to avoid being charged peak-season fees.

- Advertisement -

The cost of soil testing was set at $4 per sample during the peak-season time period. The fee originated in 2013 to encourage earlier sampling in the fall, one of the busiest times of the year for the lab.

Outside of the peak-season, soil testing is free to growers. By submitting samples before Dec. 1, users can avoid peak-season fees and get results back quickly.

Due to the pandemic, the Eaddy Building is closed to the public, but growers still have access to the loading dock seven days a week, 24 hours a day until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

During the fee period, sample drop-off times will be between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except during state holidays. There will be no after-hours drop-off times for samples during peak season.