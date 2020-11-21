Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans

MESA, AZ (WTVD) — An Arizona grandmother and a teenager (now grown-up) have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition for years — all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.

It all started when Wanda Dench, now 63, thought she was texting her own grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans but accidentally texted now 21-year-old Jamal Hinton instead.

He asked for a photo to find out if it was his own grandmother behind the text. The picture came in of a woman with blonde hair and glasses — not Hinton’s grandma.

“[You’re] not my grandma,” Hinton said with a laughing emoji. “Can I still get a plate tho [sic]?”

“Of course you can,” Dench replied. “That’s what grandma’s [sic] do… feed everyone [cake emoji]”.

