UK leader to end England’s national lockdown on Dec. 2

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and to announce a return to regional restrictions since statistics show coronavirus infections have stabilized.

Johnson’s office said late Saturday that the government plans to return to using a three-tiered system that imposes different restrictions based on the severity of local outbreaks.

The prime minister’s office says more communities are expected to be placed in the two highest virus alert categories.

England currently is partway through a four-week lockdown that started Nov. 5.

The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss its next steps Sunday, and Johnson’s office says he is aiming to give Parliament the details on Monday.