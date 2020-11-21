UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has signed an interim trade deal with Canada to give the government more time to negotiate future trading rules as it prepares the country for business life outside the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the stopgap agreement allows trade between the two countries to continue under the same terms as Canada’s existing treaty with the EU while negotiators begin work on a new bilateral deal between the U.K. and Canada.

Canada is the U.K.’s eighth-biggest non-EU trading partner.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period scheduled to end Dec. 31.