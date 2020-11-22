Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people have jammed roads for miles in Atlanta to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up Sunday.

The studio says it was out of food by 10 a.m.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.