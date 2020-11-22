Local food bank holding virtual food drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington is holding a virtual food drive.

With their event, Street Turkeys of Wilmington, the food pantry hopes to keep their shelves stocked throughout the holiday season.

Almost 94,000 individuals New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and Pender counties live in food-insecure households.

But for just a dollar, you can provide five meals to those in your own backyard during the Street Turkeys of Wilmington drive.

The event starts Sunday and runs for one week. If you’re interested, click this link for more information.