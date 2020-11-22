Man, 92, dies of blunt force trauma in motel room, caretaker of 20 years arrested

TRACY, CA (ABC News) — A 64-year-old caretaker has been arrested after the 92-year-old man he had served as caretaker to for approximately 20 years was found dead in a motel room with multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18 around 8 p.m. when the Tracy Police Department in Tracy, California, received a call of a person not breathing in a motel room located just off of Interstate 205.

- Advertisement -

When authorities arrived they discovered 92-year-old JC Williams Jr. in the motel room unresponsive and pronounced him deceased shortly after and deemed that Williams’ death was suspicious.

“Upon further investigation, Mr. Williams appeared to have multiple blunt force trauma injuries, which were believed to have resulted in his death,” the Tracy Police Department said in a statement.

Two days later on Nov. 20, Clark Stone, a 64-year-old resident of Lathrop, California, who had served as William’s caretaker for approximately two decades, was arrested in association with the homicide of Williams.

Stone was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon another during the commission of a felony, elder abuse for causing unjustifiable pain and suffering and elder abuse for causing great bodily harm.

Authorities did not disclose what could have caused the extensive injuries Williams suffered or how long Williams had been in the motel room before being discovered.

No possible motives in the case were revealed during the course of the investigation and the investigation into Williams’ death is currently ongoing.