Man accused of shooting Lenoir County deputy taken into custody

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) — A two-day manhunt has come to an end Saturday night after authorities said a man accused of shooting a Lenoir County deputy and wounding another was taken into custody.
Officers responded to a home along Banks School Road just before 8:20 p.m. in response to a man fitting the description of 30-year-old Robert Strother Lenoir County deputies called for two armored vehicles to the scene.
As vehicles arrived, authorities said they instructed Strother to surrender to authorities. He did not, which triggered a gunfight between himself and multiple agencies at the scene.
Authorities said Strother was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital; the sheriff’s office did not disclose his status at this time.